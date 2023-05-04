Pasco County ministry helps troubled teens through free counseling

A ministry in Pasco County is having a changing impact on the lives of teenagers.

Nothing brings Dr. Sheila Cappalo more joy than challenging teens.

"I've always had a passion for working with kids at risk. I've always had a passion with working with kids that are really struggling," explained Dr. Cappalo. "And we have a lot of young people today that are struggling with suicide, bullying, cutting, things like that."

Dr. Cappalo is the founder of Hope for the Children Ministries.

Every week she hosts "Teen Talk," where children between the ages of 11 and 18 come together for a group chat.

"We talk about the heavy stuff that they’re going through right now. And it gives them a chance to vent, to know their safe, to learn coping skills, to find ways to get through these challenges," she shared.

The 16-year-old program has impacted a lot of teens.

"I've learned how to manage my anger and learned how to manage stress and learned good things and good coping mechanisms to help me with my stress and my anger," 15-year-old Stephen Crotty said. Arianna Jackson, 15, shared, "When I first came here, I was doing in school. I was always getting in trouble. But I came here. They learn how to help me control my anger and stuff like that. So I've been good."

Not only are they changing lives, but the all-volunteer, grass-root initiative also feeds the kids and teaches them an activity, like painting.

"If we don't do this and nobody does this, we're not going to have a future and these kids are just going to fall through the cracks and there's not going to be anything for them in the future," Dr. Cappalo added.

Group photo from Hope for the Children Ministries.

That’s a scenario that Dr. Cappalo won't let happen.

"It's a labor of love. It is just. It is just my heart. I mean, I currently live in Palm Harbor, and I drive up here an hour every week to be with these kids," she said.

She encourages strong, healthy relationships in a safe and positive environment for youth.

Children in a Teen Talk session at Hope for the Children Ministries.

For the past 16 summers, the group has run a free 8-week camp for teens.

It recently brought some land to build a school and could use some public support.

LINK: For more information click here.