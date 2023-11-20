Man arrested after battering law enforcement officer, leading authorities on chase in Pasco County: FHP

An 18-year-old was arrested after battering a law enforcement officer and fleeing in his truck in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Juelius Austin Matusiak, 18, of Brooksville, was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, DUI, and Fleeing & Eluding following the incident early Monday morning.

FHP troopers were notified by law enforcement in Pasco County to intercept a white truck fleeing on Trouble Creek Road following the battery of an officer. Troopers joined the pursuit and stopped the vehicle with a PIT Maneuver at SR-54 at Rowan Road.

Photo courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Video released by FHP shows troopers ramming into the truck multiple times, with a tire popping off at one point.