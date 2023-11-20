Bay Area law firms to give away hundreds of turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

For the 15th year in a row, the Pendas Law Firm is giving away free turkeys for Thanksgiving.

People began lining up around 1 a.m. on Monday to get their hands on the main holiday course. The law firm says it will give away 675 turkeys this year in its Tampa office.

It plans on giving away thousands of more birds in other Florida cities, including Miami, Orlando, Ft. Myers, and Jacksonville.

The first person lined up at 1 a.m. to receive a free turkey.

The free turkey tradition began when Pendas had a client who couldn’t afford a Thanksgiving turkey, so the attorney went to Publix and bought him one.

The law firm does not require identification or proof of need to get a turkey. Instead, the turkeys are given away on a first come, first served basis.

RELATED: When should you thaw your Thanksgiving turkey? USDA explains

Pendas Law Firm is located at 816 w. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., in Tampa and distribution begins at 8:30 a.m.

Pendas Law says it has helped 600,000 families with its turkey giveaways.

Other law firms giving away turkeys in the Bay Area on Monday include:

Carey Leisure & Neal Law Offices, located at 622 Bypass Drive, suite 100, in Clearwater, will give away 300 turkeys beginning at 10 a.m.

Perenich Law, located at 25749 U.S. 19 in Clearwater, will host its 4th annual turkey give back at 10 a.m.

The Salvation Army in Manatee County will give away turkeys at the center for worship located on State Road 70 in Bradenton.

Man receives a turkey from Pendas Law Firm.

Pendas Law Firm says over the years, it has been able to help 600,000 families across the state through its turkey giveaway.