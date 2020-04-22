Pasco County to reopen some parks Wednesday

Certain parks within Pasco County will start reopening Wednesday.

Essential recreational activities will be allowed, according to county officials, such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing or running.

The following parks will reopen:

Withlacoochee River Park, Dade City

Aripeka Sandhills Preserve, Hudson

Boy Scout Preserve, New Port Richey

Crews Lake Wilderness Park, Spring Hill

Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, New Port Richey

Key Vista Nature Park, Holiday

Lake Lisa Park, Port Richey

Pasco Palms Preserve, New Port Richey

Upper Pithlachascotee Preserve, Spring Hill

Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Hudson

Keep in mind, bathrooms will still remain closed, unless noted otherwise. County officials said residents who head to the parks must follow social distancing guidelines and shouldn't gather in groups of more than 10.

For more information on a specific county park, head to the Pasco County website.

The following public boat ramps remain open:



Anclote River Park, Holiday (has restroom access)

Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Hudson

Moon Lake Park, New Port Richey

Middle Lake, Dade City

Eagle Point Park, New Port Richey

The Suncoast Trail, Starkey Boulevard Trail and Starkey Gap Trail remain open.