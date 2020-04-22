Pasco County to reopen some parks Wednesday
Certain parks within Pasco County will start reopening Wednesday.
Essential recreational activities will be allowed, according to county officials, such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing or running.
The following parks will reopen:
Withlacoochee River Park, Dade City
Aripeka Sandhills Preserve, Hudson
Boy Scout Preserve, New Port Richey
Crews Lake Wilderness Park, Spring Hill
Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, New Port Richey
Key Vista Nature Park, Holiday
Lake Lisa Park, Port Richey
Pasco Palms Preserve, New Port Richey
Upper Pithlachascotee Preserve, Spring Hill
Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Hudson
Keep in mind, bathrooms will still remain closed, unless noted otherwise. County officials said residents who head to the parks must follow social distancing guidelines and shouldn't gather in groups of more than 10.
For more information on a specific county park, head to the Pasco County website.
The following public boat ramps remain open:
Anclote River Park, Holiday (has restroom access)
Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Hudson
Moon Lake Park, New Port Richey
Middle Lake, Dade City
Eagle Point Park, New Port Richey
The Suncoast Trail, Starkey Boulevard Trail and Starkey Gap Trail remain open.