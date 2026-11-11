Pasco County vehicle fire: Officials say jumper cables, battery terminals sparked blaze: 'A total loss'

The Brief A Pasco County vehicle fire destroyed a car after unsecured jumper cables touched exposed battery terminals in the trunk, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. Fire rescue crews quickly extinguished the flames at Seven Springs Boulevard and Perrine Ranch Road with no injuries reported. Officials ask drivers to cover battery terminals and secure loose items to prevent accidental vehicle fires.



A vehicle burst into flames and was declared a total loss after unsecured jumper cables and exposed battery terminals sparked a fire in its trunk Monday night in Pasco County, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Pasco County vehicle fire

What we know:

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire near the intersection of Seven Springs Boulevard and Perrine Ranch Road. No injuries were reported, PCFR said.

Investigators said the fire started when unsecured jumper cables came into contact with exposed battery terminals in the vehicle's trunk.

Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue

The contact caused an electrical short circuit and arcing, igniting nearby materials stored in the trunk, fire officials said.

PCFR said the vehicle was ultimately deemed a total loss.

Vehicle make

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the make, model, or year of the burned vehicle.

Officials also did not disclose whether the vehicle was moving or parked when the fire erupted, or how many people were traveling inside.

Battery safety and fire prevention

What you can do:

Officials remind drivers to make sure battery terminals are properly covered and loose items are secured to help prevent accidental vehicle fires.