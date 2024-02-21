Pasco County woman crashes into Wesley Chapel Beef O’Brady’s: FHP
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in Wesley Chapel is cleaning up after a woman drove through its building on Wednesday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 73-year-old San Antonio woman was driving eastbound in the parking lot of 27315 State Road 54 in Wesley Chapel around 10 a.m. when she tried to turn left into a parking space and lost control of her Hyundai Santa Fe.
According to troopers, the woman, who said her brakes failed, continued driving forward and crashed into a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant, coming to a final stop inside the establishment.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Troopers say nobody was injured in the crash.