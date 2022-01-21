Pasco deputies searching for missing 16-year-old last seen in Port Richey

article

Pasco deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager who was last seen in Port Richey.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Payton Jeanfils ran away from home around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

She was last seen in the Rainbow Lane area of Port Richey.

Payton is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has black and blue hair, and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Payton's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, option 7.