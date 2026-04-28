Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered 11-year-old last seen in Wesley Chapel: PSO

article

The Brief Pasco deputies are searching for 11-year-old Kaleb New, who was reported missing and endangered after last being seen Tuesday evening in Wesley Chapel. Investigators say Kaleb was last seen around 5:45 p.m. near Bright Ray Place, wearing gray sweatpants and blue shoes. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office or submit tips online.



The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 11-year-old boy last seen Tuesday evening in Wesley Chapel.

Deputies say Kaleb New was last seen around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Bright Ray Place.

Description

According to investigators, New is approximately 5 feet tall, weighs about 106 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

PSO says New was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and blue shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about New’s whereabouts is urged to call PSO’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

Tips can also be submitted online through PSO’s tip portal here.