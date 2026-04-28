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Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered 11-year-old last seen in Wesley Chapel: PSO

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Published  April 28, 2026 8:11pm EDT
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Pasco deputies are searching for 11-year-old Kaleb New, who was reported missing and endangered after last being seen Tuesday evening in Wesley Chapel.
    • Investigators say Kaleb was last seen around 5:45 p.m. near Bright Ray Place, wearing gray sweatpants and blue shoes.
    • Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office or submit tips online.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 11-year-old boy last seen Tuesday evening in Wesley Chapel.

Deputies say Kaleb New was last seen around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Bright Ray Place.

Description

According to investigators, New is approximately 5 feet tall, weighs about 106 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

PSO says New was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and blue shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about New’s whereabouts is urged to call PSO’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

Tips can also be submitted online through PSO’s tip portal here.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Pasco CountyMissing Persons