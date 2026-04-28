Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered 11-year-old last seen in Wesley Chapel: PSO
article
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 11-year-old boy last seen Tuesday evening in Wesley Chapel.
Deputies say Kaleb New was last seen around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Bright Ray Place.
Description
According to investigators, New is approximately 5 feet tall, weighs about 106 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
PSO says New was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and blue shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about New’s whereabouts is urged to call PSO’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.
Tips can also be submitted online through PSO’s tip portal here.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.