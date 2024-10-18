Pasco deputy hospitalized after becoming trapped in overturned vehicle submerged in water: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A flooding reconnaissance mission in Pasco County led to a deputy needing to be rescued.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies and an officer from the Dade City Police Department were in the area of Dixie Avenue on Friday afternoon conducting flooding reconnaissance when the vehicle they were in overturned and was submerged in water.

Investigators say the Dade City officer was able to safely get out of the vehicle, but the deputy was trapped.

READ: Withlacoochee River cresting at historic level Thursday

The officer and area citizens helped free the deputy, who was taken to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

