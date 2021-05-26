Pasco school officials remove limit on number of guests for outdoor high school graduations

School officials in Pasco County announced Wednesday more guests can attend outdoor high school graduation ceremonies than previously planned.

Originally, graduates – who had their ceremony scheduled at an outdoor venue -- were limited to four guests. Now, that limitation has been removed. High school graduates can have two guests join them on the field, and additional guests can be seated on the bleachers.

The Pasco County School District also said social distancing would no longer be required either at these outdoor venues.

Masks will still be required for those attending an indoor ceremony.

School officials said the decision came after reviewing county health data.

"It was our goal all along to make the graduation ceremonies as normal as possible while recognizing our responsibility to protect the health and safety of all the graduates and guests," said Superintendent Browning. "A lot has changed in recent weeks, and at this time we are confident that it is safe to remove those restrictions for our outdoor graduations."