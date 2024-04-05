Pasco Schools to consider ending free meals for students, citing rising costs

Every student enrolled in Pasco County schools is entitled to free breakfast and lunch, but that could soon be about to change.

The federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, which provides free meals for all students enrolled in Pasco County Schools, has two funding sources: federal reimbursement and the sale of vending machine snacks and à la carte cafeteria items.

During the 2023-2024 school year, those sales made up a third of total revenue, according to the district's food services director. For the current year, those sales have been cut nearly in half, signaling that students are spending less money out of pocket on extras.

And then there are food and supply costs, described by the district as being at an all-time high and rising, with the price of some items up 48 percent from last year.

In terms of federal reimbursement, that funding source is also shrinking. According to Pasco school officials, these factors are creating a running deficit for the district's food services program.

For now, the district will use reserve money to cover the gap, but the move will not solve the problem in the long term.

During a workshop this week, district officials said Pasco may not be able to continue the program in the future.

This ultimately means families could see free meals going away for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020. However, students who meet eligibility requirements would still be entitled to free meals. Everyone else would have to resume paying for each meal or bring a packed lunch from home.

Eligible students include children who participate in SNAP, TANF, FDPIR and Medicaid programs, along with those identified as homeless, runaway, migrants, and foster children. HeadStart enrollees are also eligible regardless of CEP participation.

Each CEP cycle lasts up to four consecutive school years, with participating districts continually evaluating whether it is financially viable to continue.