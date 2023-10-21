Pasco Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing 17-year-old last seen in Land O’ Lakes

article

Pasco Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help locating Anaya Armstrong, a missing 17-year-old.

Police say Armstrong was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Friday in the Baton Rouge Ln. area of Land O' Lakes.

Armstrong is described as 5'4", around 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.