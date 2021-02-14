PCSO: Excessive speed likely played a role in fatal Polk County crash

article

One person was killed and another was injured following a crash in Polk County early Saturday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Colby Holtz, 27, of Lakeland was traveling westbound on Galloway Road at a high rate of speed when he missed a curve just north of Hawks Ridge Road and traveled off the west side of the road and began heading south. The front of the car hit a guidewire before crashing into a tree and a chain-link fence. It then traveled down an embankment and came to a rest in the backyard of 3300 Hawks Ridge Drive.

Holtz died at the scene.

His passenger, Dylan Still, 27, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health with a laceration to the head and is listed in stable condition.

Deputies say Holtz’s driver’s license was not valid, with numerous suspensions between Oct. 20, 2016, and Jan. 11, 2021, for failure to pay child support and a suspension on June 29, 2016, for failure to pay court financial obligations.

Deputies say both men were wearing seatbelts. The road was closed for about four hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.

