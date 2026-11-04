Peace River rises across DeSoto County as crest is expected on Thursday

The Brief Rising floodwaters along the Peace River threaten up to 60 homes in DeSoto County as water creeps into areas along the river. The Peace River Campground helped residents relocate homes while local ranchers moved herds to higher ground ahead of the crest. Arcadia Stockyard keeps operations running, auctioning more than 1,000 head of cattle as some producers navigated storm flooding.



The water continues to rise along the Peace River in DeSoto County on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service estimates the high water could impact up to 60 homes across the area. Water has already begun to seep into parts of the Arcadia Peace River Campground. For the last few days, staff have helped move residences to dry ground.

READ: DeSoto County flood threat: What riverfront residents are facing

DeSoto County flood threat

What we know:

The Peace River continues to rise, pushing floodwaters into surrounding residential communities and low-lying commercial grounds. The National Weather Service projects the river will reach its crest on Thursday, and bring impacts to up to 60 DeSoto County homes.

Water has already moved directly into the main section of the Arcadia Peace River Campground. Staff remained on site Wednesday, as they continued to help residents move homes and assist anyone stranded by the rising water.

Local perspective:

For many long-time Arcadia residents, waiting out rising floodwaters has become a wait and see period. Angel Velez, who lives in Arcadia, showed FOX 13 the impacts in his Hummer.

Even with emergency alerts and forecasts, Velez said preparing for flood levels is nearly impossible.

"You don't. You do what I do and wait for the last minute and just cross your fingers," Velez said.

Cattle industry challenges

What they're saying:

The flooding extends far beyond neighborhoods, hitting agricultural operations across DeSoto County and Florida's East Coast. Cattle ranchers have spent the last few days working to herd and move livestock to higher ground.

Arcadia Stockyard Managing Partner Carl McKettrick said they've dealt with these impacts for years.

"The cattle producers of Florida, we are always dealing with either a drought or some pest with grass and, of course, now we are dealing with like a hurricane-type scenario where we are dealing with flooding and high water events.

We are used to it. We are always rolling with punches from a cattle standpoint, we are dealing with a number of adversities. With the high water it brings a few challenges getting to the cattle. Once you get to them, getting them to agree and to move them to a location that’s better for them for a few days until that water subsides and goes away," said McKettrick.

Stockyard auction resilience

The backstory:

Despite the submerged pastureland, the state and national food supply chains depend on Florida livestock operations, and ranchers continue to show their resilient nature.

"Here at the market at the Arcadia stockyard we will have over 1,000 heads of cattle that come in today. The cattle producers are doing what they can and finding ways to get them out of the ranches and out of the water and bring them to the market and sell them to keep money flowing and money going through the community as well," said McKettrick.

Arcadia Stockyard kept their auction at a normal pace.

For now, those who are impacted by the Peace River remain locked in a wait-and-see posture until floodwaters crest on Thursday.