DeSoto County flood threat: What riverfront residents are facing

The Brief DeSoto County schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday as rainwater causes the Peace River to rise. Arcadia residents and local organizations are moving belongings to higher ground, stacking sandbags, and watching river levels closely. Peace River Campground evacuees and American Legion Post 11 members say they are leaning on past flood experience to prepare.



Swelling waters along the Peace River forced officials to shut down public schools across DeSoto County on Tuesday, leaving longtime residents to pack up belongings and brace for potential flooding.

Rain runoff flowing from areas farther north is steadily filling the river basin. Even as standing street water in Arcadia recedes, the rising river poses an ongoing threat to riverside properties.

Rising Peace River levels

What we know:

DeSoto County schools remained closed Tuesday and will remain shut down Wednesday while officials monitor conditions. Rainwater moving from up north continues to feed into the Peace River, pushing water levels higher along Arcadia's riverbanks.

At the Peace River Campground, several residents have packed up and departed. Campground management has been helping people move stored RVs to safer ground to prevent water damage.

River cresting and damage

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed the exact height the river will reach or how long the water will take to recede completely. It also remains uncertain whether school closures will extend past Wednesday.

Officials have not stated if any homes or neighborhood roads will experience severe structural damage from the incoming runoff.

Arcadia community stays ready

Local perspective:

Along the riverbank, Arcadia's American Legion Post 11 deployed sandbags and moved equipment to elevated surfaces to stay out of the water's path. The post was nearly submerged during Hurricane Ian in October 2022, and members are not taking chances.

The post is currently preparing to host a food drive on Thursday and a toy drive during Arcadia's Bike Fest this weekend. American Legion member Fred Wheetley noted the town's resolve, saying, "there's never a convenient time to potentially have the rug pulled out from under you. The resilience of the Arcadians is unmatched."

Residents watch water rise

What they're saying:

Arcadia resident William Gearhart said the pace of the river has slowed down compared to earlier surges.

It's slowed down quite a bit. I think we are going to be okay. You can't divert the water, but you can move from it," Gearhart said.

Gearhart added that neighbors have offered to help him haul items if the situation worsens.

"We've had a lot of people call and offer their help and stuff, but I just wanted to keep it on the low key and just move a little bit of stuff out instead of a lot. If we were talking 25 feet, we would be getting everything out of here. Except for the storage shed, that's replaceable. All of the personal items would have been moved out," Gearhart said.