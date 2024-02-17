Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Manatee County: FHP

A man was critically injured on Friday night after being hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 62-year-old Bradenton woman was driving her sedan northwest on CR-638 (301 Boulevard East), approaching the intersection of 5th Street East around 9:40 p.m.

Authorities say a man was walking northwest on the north paved shoulder of CR-638, approaching the same intersection.

The man tried to cross the travel lanes and entered the path of the sedan, according to FHP.

Troopers say the front of the car hit the pedestrian. The man was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

FHP says positive identification of the man is still unknown, and the crash is still under investigation.

