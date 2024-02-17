Trooper's patrol car hit during multi-vehicle crash in Tampa: FHP

On Saturday afternoon, officials say a FHP Trooper was involved in a crash on Fowler Avenue.

Around 12:49 p.m., the trooper was in their assigned patrol car headed east on Fowler Avenue in the center lane of travel, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Officials say a red Toyota RAV4 was turning right from northbound 56th Street to eastbound Fowler Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Toyota turned across the outside lane into the path of the trooper in the center lane.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The front right of the Trooper's car hit the left front of the Toyota, according to FHP. The Trooper's car was pushed into the inside lane, according to officials, and hit a Red Hyundai Sonata that was headed east in the inside lane.

FHP says the cars stopped facing east after the collision.

There were no injuries, according to officials.

