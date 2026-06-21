Pedestrian dies after being hit by Hillsborough County deputy's cruiser: HCSO

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The Brief A crash left a man dead after an unmarked Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cruiser struck him on West Hillsborough Avenue Saturday. The pedestrian, 27-year-old Dudane Anderson III, died at a local hospital Sunday afternoon following the collision. The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation while the involved deputy remains on administrative duty.



A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy driving an unmarked 2024 Chevrolet Silverado hit a pedestrian Saturday around 10:20 p.m., according to officials.

The crash happened near West Hillsborough Avenue and Ambassador Drive while the deputy traveled eastbound in the center lane.

Hillsborough County crash details

The pedestrian, Dudane Anderson III, was crossing the road outside a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the unmarked cruiser, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities say Deputy Jonathan Kennon, 35, immediately stopped and gave first aid until emergency medical services arrived.

Anderson was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital – Main, where medical staff tried to treat his injuries. He died Sunday around 12:45 p.m., according to HCSO.

What's next:

Officials say Kennon has worked with the sheriff's office for eight years. He has no prior disciplinary, internal affairs, or crash history but is now on administrative duty.

The Florida Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation.

What they're saying:

"The loss of life is always tragic. My deepest sympathies are with the entire Anderson family," shared Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "This tragedy weighs heavily on our entire Sheriff’s Office. We are committed to supporting a thorough investigation."