Seminole Hard Rock Casino: Two robbery cases under investigation in Tampa

The Brief Law enforcement agencies are investigating two recent, separate robberies targeting victims at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa. Investigators say the victims in each case met female suspects inside the casino before being lured away and robbed at gunpoint. According to investigators in each case, the suspects stole different valuables.



The Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are each investigating separate cases involving different victims who were allegedly robbed after leaving the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

Seminole Hard Rock Casino targeted

What we know:

Tampa police arrested two suspects involved in an alleged robbery early Saturday morning.

Police said a man hit the jackpot at the casino in the early morning hours on Saturday, before leaving with Anayaliz Dorsey-Criado, 18.

According to police, when the two arrived at an apartment complex on Valentine Court, Dorsey-Criado asked to use the victim's phone as they stepped out of the vehicle.

Benjamin Lopez was allegedly waiting near a stairwell, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. Police say Lopez and Dorsey-Criado took off with the victim's phone and wallet.

Police say the suspects were seen on surveillance video with the victim at the casino.

Hotel ambush near casino

The backstory:

On July 23, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a robbery involving a different victim.

According to court records, the man met Angelina Johnson, 20, at the Hard Rock Casino in the early morning hours of July 23 and exchanged phone numbers.

Deputies say the victim later left the casino and drove back to his hotel nearby.

Records show that Johnson called the victim and came to the hotel. As the victim walked inside, Johnson and two masked men allegedly ambushed him, stealing nearly $9,000 worth of jewelry and his wallet.

Casino visitor safety warnings

What they're saying:

jmu777uiolkj." Everybody should just be aware, when you are at a casino or any place and you come into a large sum of money, when people take an unexpected interest in you, that should really send up some red flags and sound some alarm bells," Tampa Police Department Deputy Chief Patrick Messmer said.

Describing the escape in the hotel robbery, investigators said, "Those two suspects then hopped in the getaway car where there was a female suspect that was driving. They drove off along 301."

Unconfirmed investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the two masked men or the getaway driver involved in the hotel robbery. Authorities have also not confirmed the total amount of cash stolen during the Saturday jackpot robbery.

The information in this story was gathered from the Tampa Police Department, who provided details during a news conference, as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.