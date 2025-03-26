Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Sarasota County: FHP
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - A woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck in Sarasota County on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
FHP says the woman was crossing Indiana Ave. south of Cowles St. in Englewood when she walked into the path of the truck, driven by a 43-year-old woman.
First responders say the victim, a 38-year-old from Rotunda West, died at the scene.
What we don't know:
FHP did not release the name of the woman who died.
What's next:
FHP says the crash is under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
