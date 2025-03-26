Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Sarasota County: FHP

The Brief A woman died after being hit by a pickup truck in Englewood, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. First responders say the 38-year-old victim from Rotunda West died at the scene. The woman was crossing Indiana Avenue south of Cowles Street when she walked into the truck's path, according to FHP.



A woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck in Sarasota County on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says the woman was crossing Indiana Ave. south of Cowles St. in Englewood when she walked into the path of the truck, driven by a 43-year-old woman.

First responders say the victim, a 38-year-old from Rotunda West, died at the scene.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the name of the woman who died.

What's next:

FHP says the crash is under investigation.

