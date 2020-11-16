Pedestrian dies in Largo crash, police say

A woman passed away from her injuries following a late-night vehicle crash in Largo, police said.

Around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Largo officers responded to the accident, which occurred at Ulmerton Road and Seminole Boulevard.

Police said a female pedestrian was crossing Ulmerton Road just east of the intersection and outside the crosswalk. When she entered the eastbound lanes, police said she was struck by an oncoming vehicle in the middle lane.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she passed away. The pedestrian has not been identified.

Police said the accident is still under investigation.

