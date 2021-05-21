Pedestrian dies in St. Pete crash

article

A pedestrian passed away Thursday night following a crash in St. Petersburg, police said.

The crash occurred after 10 p.m. on Pasadena Avenue, north of Central Avenue. Police said the collision involved a red pickup truck. They said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Police said the pedestrian involved was a man, who has not been identified. He died at the scene.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.