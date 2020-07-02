Penguins take stroll with flamingos through Oregon Zoo

Nacho and Goat – a pair of penguins at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Oregon, whose videos exploring the zoo during the COVID-19 lockdown have racked up tens of thousands of views – welcomed some very tall pals on a trek on June 23.

Footage from the zoo shows the feathered friends peeking into the flamingo aviary. Two flamingos then join Nacho and Goat on a supervised stroll through the grounds.

The penguin duo have also enjoyed a hike in the woods near the zoo.

The zoo has yet to announce a reopening date, according to its website.

