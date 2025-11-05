'People come for a purpose': CASA clothing swap gives clothing new life while helping local organization

The Brief A monthly clothing swap is bringing the community together in Gulfport, offering free clothes, but it also helps CASA, which is an organization that helps domestic violence victims. Shoppers can donate gently used clothing or not bring any at all, and then walk away with any item they want. The event is at the Russian American Club on the first Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m. until noon.



With many families struggling, any help counts. In Gulfport, a monthly clothing swap is bringing the community together, offering free clothes and helping CASA, or Community Action Stops Abuse. They provide domestic violence support in Pinellas County.

What we know:

The Russian American Club transforms into a small boutique on the first Tuesday of every month, where shoppers can leave with new clothes without paying a dime.

Volunteer Ingrid Bredenverg said, "Now more and more people need clothes, free things. We are trying to fill as many needs as we can."

She added that people can either bring clothes to exchange or just come and get what they need.

"We love when people come and find something that upgrades their wardrobe or something they need," Bredenverg explained. "Work clothes, we have scrubs here, old T-shirts to work in the yard, find what you want."

Why you should care:

It's called the CASA clothing swap, allowing families to donate gently used clothes, shoes, and accessories.

"We do repurposed clothes, so the clothing can get second, sometimes third lives," Bredenverg added.

Which gives the clothing a chance with a new owner, while giving a second chance to victims who find themselves in the middle of a violent home life.

Bredenverg explained, "This is just one of those Gulfport gatherings. People come for a purpose."

The money raised will go to CASA, which provides support for all people impacted by domestic violence.

Which gives the community a sense of purpose, while re-purposing clothing for a good cause.

"A lot of people feel like they want to contribute to the community," Bredenverg said. "Something easy and fun."

What's next:

The swap happens every first Tuesday of the month, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Russian American Club in Gulfport.