Peppa Pig offers sneak peek at new Winter Haven theme park

A superstar, at least in the eyes of millions of little kids, made a guest appearance in Winter Haven on Thursday. Peppa Pig, a wildly popular porcine with her own TV show and videos, showed up at what will be the Peppa Pig Theme Park.

"My two girls are preschool, and they are over the top excited over Peppa Pig," said the park’s spokesperson, Kelly Hornick.

The new five-acre park is right next to Legoland Florida on Cypress Gardens Boulevard and is owned by the same parent company, Merlin Entertainment. It's being built to appeal to preschoolers and their slightly older siblings.

Right now, the areas are blocked out for attractions like ‘Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster’ and ‘Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride,’ but there is still a lot of work to do.

Along with attractions, there will be rest areas like ‘Muddy Puddles.'

"We have slides and pop-jets for the kids to run around and get wet," explained Keith Carr, who heads up the park’s design and construction.

Although an exact date has not been announced, the park is expected to open before next April.

LINK: For information about annual passes and other deals visit https://www.peppapigthemepark.com/florida/.

