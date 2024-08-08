Person barricaded at Tampa apartment complex, police urging everyone to avoid area

Press play above to watch the TPD news conference

Tampa police say they're on the scene of a "barricaded subject" at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

The scene is unfolding at the Meridian Pointe Apartments off E. Hillsborough Ave. between 22nd St. and 30th St.

Police are urging everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

So far, no other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

