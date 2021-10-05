Person in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Dale Mabry Highway

article

The northbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway are closed following a traffic crash involving a person in a wheelchair, police say.

Tampa police say the crash occurred in front of the Lowe's at 4210 South Dale Mabry. The roadway between West Fair Oaks and West Euclid Avenue are shut down.

Police did not say the condition of the pedestrian.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. No other information was provided.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.