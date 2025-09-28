Person struck, killed by car after gunshots disperse crowd outside Winter Haven club: police

The Brief A person was struck by a car after gunshots caused a crowd outside a Winter Haven club to disperse, according to police. Detectives say that no victims were found to have gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made.



Multiple gunshots outside a Winter Haven club caused a crowd to disperse, and one person was struck and killed by a car early on Sunday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Detectives say that no victims were found to have gunshot wounds.

Police responded to Kulture On First where they found the victim who had been hit by the car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

No information has been released on the driver of the car or possible suspects in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the fatal crash and Winter Haven police are looking into the rest of the incident.

