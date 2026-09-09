2 pets killed in Citrus County house fire linked to e-bike battery: CCFR

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The Brief Two pets died Tuesday night in a Citrus County house fire that officials said started near a charging e-bike battery. Citrus County Fire Rescue crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames covering roughly 40% of the South Sorrell Avenue home. Fire officials are warning residents about lithium-ion battery safety after determining the blaze was unintentional.



Two pets were killed after a house fire near Homosassa that officials said started near a charging e-bike battery, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Citrus County house fire

The backstory:

CCFR crews responded shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home on South Sorrell Avenue.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home located in the Sugarmill Woods area of Citrus County.

About 40% of the home was involved in the fire when firefighters arrived, according to CCFR.

A resident was safely outside the home and told firefighters everyone had escaped but that a dog remained inside.

Officials said the fire was brought under control at 10:31 p.m. and reported out at 10:51 p.m.

Dog, cat found dead in home

What we know:

Firefighters found a dog and cat dead inside the home, according to CCFR.

No injuries to firefighters were reported from the scene, and no people were found inside the home.

E-bike battery fire investigation

Dig deeper:

The resident told firefighters he was awakened by an explosion and discovered a fire in the area where an e-bike battery was charging.

Significant fire damage was in the area near the e-bike battery, according to CCFR. The fire was determined to be unintentional.

The home sustained more fire damage in the main living area, along with heat and smoke damage throughout the residence. It was deemed unsafe for living, officials said.

The American Red Cross responded to help the displaced person.

Lithium-ion battery fire safety

What you can do:

CCFR reminds residents that lithium-ion batteries are typically used in e-bikes, scooters, power tools and other rechargeable devices.

The batteries can overheat and create serious fire hazards if they are damaged, improperly charged or used without suitable charging equipment.

Fire officials recommend:

Use only batteries and chargers designed and approved by the device manufacturer.

Charge e-bikes and other battery-powered devices away from exits and combustible materials.

Do not leave batteries charging unattended for extended periods or while sleeping.

Stop using a battery if it becomes unusually hot, changes shape or color, leaks, produces an unusual odor or makes unusual noises.

Never use or charge a damaged battery.

Do not put lithium-ion batteries in household trash or regular recycling. Instead, take them to an appropriate battery recycling or household hazardous waste collection location.

If a lithium-ion battery begins smoking, overheating or burning, officials said residents should get out, stay out and call 911.

Firefighters also urged residents not to try to retrieve a battery, pets or personal belongings after safely escaping a burning home.