Wounded Hillsborough deputies to be recognized after surviving ambush attack

The Brief Two Hillsborough County deputies and one sergeant will be recognized Wednesday for their actions during a July ambush shooting in Ruskin. Deputies Sopharmony Muon and Colton Daniels were shot while responding to a domestic violence call, while Sgt. Harrison Bashner shot and killed the suspect. First responders and medical staff who aided in the deputies' recovery will also be recognized Wednesday.



Three Hillsborough County law enforcement officers will be honored Wednesday afternoon following a July ambush shooting that left two of them wounded.

Deputies honored

The backstory:

Deputies Sopharmony Muon and Colton Daniels were shot upon arriving to the domestic violence call in Ruskin, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says. Muon suffered gunshot wounds to the face and hand, while Daniels was struck in the neck. Despite their injuries, both deputies continued attempting to subdue the suspect.

Sgt. Harrison Bashner arrived during the exchange of gunfire and shot and killed the suspect. Bashner will be recognized alongside Muon and Daniels during the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Third Quarter Awards Ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Both injured deputies walked out of the hospital days after the shooting and are expected to make full recoveries. They say they were just doing their jobs.

Community support grows

What they're saying:

"It's not just us," Muon said. "Hillsborough County, the Sheriff's Office, the deputies, we're here. And I know I'm not alone in how I feel … we would have done this for her [the victim]. We would've done this [for] anyone. And I'm so humbled that the community is pouring it back in."

Tampa ceremony planned

What's next:

The ceremony will also honor the first responders and medical personnel who assisted in saving the deputies' lives and aiding their recovery.

The sheriff’s office will recognize other employees, citizens and community partners who have gone above and beyond in service to others at the ceremony as well.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Riverhills Church of God in Tampa.