Florida man arrested after animal control rescues 36 dogs from property, 15 euthanized

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The Brief Putnam County deputies and animal services rescued 36 dogs, including 11 puppies, from a Melrose home following months of neighborhood complaints. The property owner was arrested on animal cruelty charges after failing to intervene when aggressive dogs attacked each other during a court-ordered surrender attempt. Authorities euthanized 15 aggressive dogs, while the remaining animals and puppies are decompressing or awaiting foster placement before adoption.



36 dogs were rescued, including 11 puppies, from a home in Melrose on Thursday, Sept. 3 following months of complaints from neighbors, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Putnam County animal rescue

What we know:

Deputies said they executed a search warrant alongside animal control at a home along Swan Lake Drive in Melrose, removing 36 husky-mixed dogs, including 11 puppies.

Authorities state they arrested 67-year-old Mark Plosila on felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Neighborhood safety concerns

The backstory:

The raid followed months of complaints from neighbors who reported between 15 and 20 aggressive dogs running loose, jumping fences, and fighting in the yard.

In August, deputies say a civil court ordered Plosila to surrender all but five of his dogs.

According to the sheriff's office, when Animal Services and deputies attempted to enforce the order, several dogs began attacking two other dogs tethered to a vehicle while Plosila refused to step outside to break up the fight.

Officials then secured a criminal search warrant and added the sheriff's office to the civil court order.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Plosila was booked into the Putnam County Jail and later released on an $11,000 bond with a court-ordered prohibition against possessing any animals, according to the sheriff's office.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Dog temperament evaluations

By the numbers:

Following the rescue, Animal Services conducted behavioral assessments on all 36 animals.

Deputies state a total of 15 dogs were euthanized due to severe aggression—eight directly at the scene and seven at the shelter.

PCSO said the 11 puppies remain with their mothers and will enter foster homes for socialization once weaned, while the remaining adult dogs are decompressing before being put up for adoption.

Sheriff responds to community impact

What they're saying:

Putnam County Sheriff H.D. "Gator" DeLoach acknowledged the community's patience during the lengthy legal process.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

"No one should feel afraid to walk in their neighborhood because someone cannot control their dogs," DeLoach said, adding that officers had to build a criminal case alongside the civil court proceedings to secure a permanent resolution for the residents.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office