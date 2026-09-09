FBI searching for man wanted in $1M Florida jewelry heist

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The Brief Alberto Perez-Elias is wanted by federal authorities for his alleged role in a $1 million Cape Coral jewelry store heist. Authorities say suspects tunneled through an adjacent vacant building, held the manager at gunpoint and stole over a thousand pieces of jewelry. Three co-defendants have been charged in the robbery, while Perez-Elias remains at large with a $50,000 FBI reward for information.



A federal search is underway for a man accused of participating in a $1M armed robbery at a Cape Coral jewelry store after tunneling through a neighboring building, according to court documents.

Cape Coral jewelry heist

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, armed robbers broke into a vacant business next to Tio Jewelers in Cape Coral on Jan. 6, 2026, cut through the wall, and waited for the manager to arrive. Once the manager entered, authorities said the robbers held the manager at gunpoint, forced open a safe, and stole more than $1 million in jewelry along with two firearms.

Investigators said the robbers left in a getaway vehicle driven by Ivel Sanchez Rivera, 52, who drove from Miami the night before and returned immediately after the crime.

Police searched Sanchez Rivera's home and recovered two firearms, including one stolen from the jewelry store manager.

A superseding indictment charged Sanchez Rivera, Osmani Barrios Carrera, 37, Yunior Lopez Delgado, 42, and Alberto Perez-Elias, 57, with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, and using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime.

If convicted, each faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the robbery conspiracy and a mandatory consecutive seven-year sentence for brandishing a firearm.

FBI suspect search

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Perez Elias is still hiding in Florida or if he has left the state. Officials have not indicated whether any of the $1 million in stolen jewelry has been recovered.

Suspect background details

By the numbers:

Perez-Elias is described as a white Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes, was born in Cuba, and has ties to Hialeah and Miami. Court documents show he uses the aliases Alberto Perez Elias and Alberto Perez, and lists dates of birth as July 15, 1968, and July 12, 1972.

Reporting tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Perez Elias or his whereabouts is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Case investigation details

The backstory:

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Perez-Elias in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on June 24 after initial charges were filed. The case is being investigated by the Cape Coral Police Department, the Hialeah Police Department and the FBI, and will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jesus M. Casas.