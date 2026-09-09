Lake Wales man accused of beating man with clothes iron: PCSO

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The Brief Christopher Boudreaux faces an attempted second-degree murder charge after the Polk County Sheriff's Office says he attacked a housemate with a clothes iron Monday. Investigators said Boudreaux punched the victim on a couch before beating him in the head with the iron until it broke into pieces. The victim hit Boudreaux with a glass during the struggle and remains hospitalized in stable condition.



A Lake Wales man was arrested after Polk County detectives said he began his Labor Day by violently attacking another man with a clothes iron, causing the iron to break into pieces.

Lake Wales clothes iron attack

What we know:

The attack happened Monday at a Lake Wales home where Christopher Boudreaux, 46, and the victim both lived, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Boudreaux entered a room shortly after 5:30 a.m. and began yelling at the victim, who was sleeping on a couch.

About nine minutes later, Boudreaux is accused of yelling at the man again and punching him in the head while he was still lying on the couch, PCSO said.

A few minutes later, investigators said Boudreaux threw a glass of water at the victim before rushing toward him with a clothes iron.

Dig deeper:

As Boudreaux beat the victim in the head with the iron, the victim grabbed the glass that had been thrown at him and hit Boudreaux with it, according to detectives.

The iron broke into pieces during the attack, according to PCSO. Boudreaux then left the room and went to his bedroom.

Detectives responded to the home and interviewed others who were at the residence. Forensic investigators also collected evidence from the scene.

Both Boudreaux and the victim were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim suffered multiple bruises to his face and head and remained hospitalized in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Boudreaux was released from the hospital and then arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, a first-degree felony, PCSO said.

Attack motive

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say what triggered the argument or prompted Boudreaux to attack his sleeping housemate.