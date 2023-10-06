Pets perish in Zephyrhills house fire: PCFR

article

A house fire is under investigation in Zephyrhills.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to a home at 38531 4th Ave in Zephyrhills shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday for reports of a house fire.

Firefighters say the two-story duplex had fire coming through the roof of the second floor and they were able to get it under control in 30 minutes.

According to PCFR, everybody inside the home made it out, but two dogs and a snake died in the fire.

Firefighters say both units are uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting the displayed residents.