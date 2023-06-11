I-95 Philadelphia collapse: What you need to know about the damaged highway, reconstruction

Portions of Interstate 95 have collapsed after a large gasoline-fueled fire broke out Sunday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill and closing down parts of a major roadway. Here's what you need to know:

How did the I-95 collapse happen?

According to officials, crews with the Philadelphia Fire Department responded under I-95 near Cottman Avenue for a large tanker truck on fire.

Authorities say the tanker was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline when it attempted to navigate a turn and overturned, bursting into flames on the off-ramp under the roadway.

Fire crews were able to place the fire under control around 7:30 a.m., but the northbound lanes above I-95 collapsed onto the tanker.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

What areas of I-95 are impacted by the collapse?

All north and southbound lanes are closed for about three to four miles between Woodhaven Road and Aramingo Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. Officials say the northbound lanes collapsed, but the southbound lanes are structurally unsafe.

Demolition work on the southbound lanes -which were deemed unsafe for travel - will begin on Monday and that section will be repaired with the missing piece on the northbound side, officials said. Demolition of those lanes is expected to take 4-5 days.

SKYFOX flew over the collapsed bridge as fire crews worked to put out the flames beneath the fallen concrete.

Video submitted by FOX 29 viewer Tara Hallinan shows the terrifying moments after the tanker fire erupted as cars drove along the overpass that later collapsed.

Were there any injuries?

Officials say no drivers were operating on the now-collapsed portion of I-95 at the time the road gave way.

According to authorities, the tanker truck that caught fire was trapped under debris, but has since been removed. Police say they are working to identify the driver, but have not confirmed the ‘status’ of the driver.

"Someone had to be driving the vehicle, but at this point we can't confirm the status of that driver," Pennsylvania State Police Captain Gerard McShea said Monday.

No injuries to any other motorists have been reported.

State Police officials say they have been in contact with the company that owns the tanker truck, but no information is available about the business or the driver due to the ongoing investigation.

Reaction from local and federal officials

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called the fire and subsequent collapse "remarkable devastation" in a late Sunday afternoon press briefing.

Both local and federal officials were on scene detailing the damage and working to develop a plan to combat traffic issues caused by the collapse.

Shapiro says he and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney were briefed by law enforcement, first responders and transportation experts and saw an aerial view of the collapsed overpass.

While experts are looking at temporary solutions to connect both sides of I-95 to get traffic through the area, Shapiro says a complete rebuild will take several months.

"I-95, of course, is a critical roadway. It supports our economy and plays an important role in folks everyday lives," Shapiro added. "Our administration, together with the Kenney administration and all of our partners are all hands on deck to repair this as safely and as efficiently as possible."

What are the traffic and transportation impacts?

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as city, state and federal crews continue an emergency response.

Several detours are in effect to help commuters get into Philadelphia while avoiding the area of I-95. SEPTA also added additional services and implemented changes to help travelers navigate.

Officials say to expect delays as several surrounding streets are also closed, and to use alternate routes to drive in and out of the city.

SEPTA has added service for the Trenton, West Trenton and Fox Chase lines. In addition, there is free parking at Fern Rock, Torresdale and Fox Chase lots, as well as all regional rail stations.

Was Philadelphia's drinking water impacted by the incident?

Philadelphia Water says there is no impact to drinking water quality for residents after the tanker leaked on the interstate.

How and when will the roadway be fixed?

On Monday, Governor Shapiro issued a proclamation of disaster emergency for Philadelphia County, which is expected to help cut through red tape and give the city quick access to resources that will help repair I-95 safely and efficiently.

"To expedite the rebuilding of I-95 and cut through the red tape, this morning, I issued a disaster declaration, allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process," said Shapiro. "My Administration is in regular contact with our federal partners, who have pledged their complete support and assistance as we create alternative routes and rebuild I-95. My Administration is all hands on deck to repair I-95 as safely and as efficiently as possible."

The proclamation makes $7 million of state funds immediately available for the months-long reconstruction of the roadway and gives several agencies, including the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania State Police, to use available personnel resources.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.