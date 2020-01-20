Phoenix Police: Mother arrested after admitting to killing 3 children at home

Police say a woman has been arrested after she admitted to killing her three children at a South Phoenix home Monday night.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, crews were called out at around 7:30 p.m. to an area near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. There were no obvious signs of trauma on the children.

Police say 22-year-old Rachel Henry admitted to killing the children. She has been booked into jail and police say she recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma.

“We are comfortable in saying now that the mother is responsible for the death of the children,” Sgt. Fortune said.

Police were still interviewing the 30-year-old father and a 49-year-old relative who lives in the home, according to authorities. There was no obvious trauma to the children, and relatives indicated illness may have been a factor, police said.

It's too early to determine how the children died, police said.

Initial reports from Phoenix Fire officials describe the incident as a drowning, but fire officials later retracted that statement.

