PHOTOS: Dozens of sea turtle hatchlings rescued from Treasure Island storm drains

Firefighters in Treasure Island went into rescue mode Thursday morning to save dozens of sea turtle hatchlings stuck in a group of storm drains.

Fire Rescue said crews opened five drains in the Sunset Beach neighborhood to pull more than 30 hatchlings to safety.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium Conservation Team also took part in the rescue, according to officials.

Courtesy: Treasure Island Fire Rescue

The turtle hatchlings were safely relocated, fire rescue said.

