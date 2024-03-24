PHOTOS: Hernando County mobile home engulfed in flames, homeowner hospitalized

article

Officials say a mobile home in Masaryktown, an unincorporated community in Hernando County, was completely destroyed overnight after a fire.

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to the house fire just after 2:30 a.m.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The home is located in the 200 block of Monroe Ave in Masaryktown, according to firefighters.

Crews say all occupants were able to exit the house. However, one person was taken to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes of firefighters arriving at the scene, according to officials.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, crews believe it may be electrical in nature.

Firefighters say the home was a "total loss" and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home. No first responders were injured, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

