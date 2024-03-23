Fire at Palm Harbor apartment building spreads to third floor, attic
article
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A Palm Harbor apartment building was damaged after a heavy fire on Saturday.
Firefighters say multiple units responded to 3311 Haviland Court.
The fire started in a first floor apartment unit, according to officials. Crews arrived to the fire rapidly spreading to the third floor units and into the attic above.
Authorities say there were no victims.
