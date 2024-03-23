Fire at Palm Harbor apartment building spreads to third floor, attic

article

A Palm Harbor apartment building was damaged after a heavy fire on Saturday.

READ: 3 injured after shooting at Ybor parking garage, suspect charged: TPD

Firefighters say multiple units responded to 3311 Haviland Court.

Courtesy: Palm Harbor Fire Rescue

The fire started in a first floor apartment unit, according to officials. Crews arrived to the fire rapidly spreading to the third floor units and into the attic above.

Authorities say there were no victims.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter