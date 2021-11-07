Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: The names, faces of lives lost from the Astroworld tragedy

By Ahmed Sharma
What was initially meant to be a night of fun and excitement, turned deadly at Travis Scott's third annual music festival Astroworld, where eight people died and several hundred attendees were seriously injured.

HOUSTON - Loved ones are still reeling from the loss of eight people, who died during the Astroworld Festival celebrations Friday night. 

And as tears are shed for the victims, law enforcement officials say they're working diligently to find out how out what went wrong Friday night during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster II.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was joined by Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo, HPD Chief Troy Finner, and HFD Chief Sam Pena about the ongoing investigation into Travis Scott's third annual music festival, where eight people died, several hundred others were seriously injured.

According to some attendees, the tragedy unfolded when the crowd rushed the stage, where people were squished together to the point, where it was hard to breathe. Although, some also speculate drugs may have also played a factor. 

As of Sunday, officials have not determined an actual cause of deaths. Still, the community is coming together to help loved ones grieve those they have lost from the tragic incident. 

During a press conference Saturday, authorities were unable to provide the age range of all patients hospitalized but confirmed one was a child as young as 10-years-old. Additionally, not all of the identities have been released, but below are some of the victims, who family members or officials have confirmed, as of this writing. 

If you'd like to learn more and help the families involved, click here.

John Hilgert, 14

Image-from-iOS-45.jpg

(Photo shared with permission from Memorial High School Coach)

Brianna Rodriguez, 16

Brianna-Rodriguez-Photo-courtesy-of-GoFundMe.jpg

Brianna Rodriguez (Photo courtesy of Iris Rodriguez via GoFundMe)

Franco Patino, 21

FrancoPatino_SophieWilsonPhotogr.jpg

Franco Patino (Courtesy of Sophie Wilson Photography)

 

Axel Acosta, 21

Axel-Acosta-Photo-courtesy-of-GoFundMe.jpg

Axel Acosta (Photo courtesy of Cynthia Acosta via GoFundMe)

Rodolfo "Rudy" Angel Pena, 23

247203915_603511930688291_7850809503008181906_n.jpg

Rudolfo "Rudy" Perez, 23 (Shared with permission)

Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 23

Danish Baig, 27

