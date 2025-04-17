Physicians warn a lack of sleep may contribute to Alzheimer’s disease

The Brief Physicians recommend getting adequate amounts of sleep. Studies show that a lack of sleep may contribute to Alzheimer’s disease. Experts recommend establishing a consistent bedtime routine that promotes good sleep hygiene.



Tampa Bay physicians are urging night owls to pay attention to a recent study linking poor sleep health to Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers at Yale University found that inadequate amounts of deep and REM sleep caused a part of the brain to shrink.

They determined that this can lead to neurodegeneration, which is the progressive loss of brain cells, which can contribute to Alzheimer's disease.

Doctors recommend that adults get about seven or eight hours of sleep a night. Up to 50% of it should be in deep or REM sleep.

Some local experts, including Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with Optum Health Land O'Lakes, point out that there are other risks associated with a lack of sleep.

"If you don't get enough sleep, you're putting more stress on the body. That can increase your risk of obesity and chronic diseases, like heart disease. Some people have higher blood pressure, which then can lead to heart attacks and strokes," Calise said. "Obesity is one of the main concerns in our country. Obesity itself can cause something like obstructive sleep apnea, which then further makes the sleep less quality."

Experts recommend establishing a routine that promotes good sleep hygiene, including going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, avoiding screens before bedtime and keeping your bedroom cool and dark.

