Pick-up truck plows through Tampa grocery store

Shoppers and employees got quite the scare Friday afternoon when a pick-up truck plowed through a supermarket on Nebraska Avenue.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Mega Supermarket.

"I am in the office on my break, and when I come out, I see a white Ford pick-up truck inside the store and it was still running with two people inside. It was a man and his wife. I guess the accelerator got caught or something," said Abdalla Abdalla, the grocery store’s assistant manager.

When the truck went through the building, several employees ducked for cover. Other employees and shoppers ran over to the vehicle to see what happened and help the driver and passenger.

A pick-up truck crashed into a grocery story on Nebraska Avenue Friday afternoon.

"We had a customer who worked as an EMT I guess, and he helped pull the people out of the car and we called 911. The cops came. The fire department came and they cleared the store out," Abdalla said.

The grocery store had to close for the rest of the day but was back up and running by Saturday.

Abdalla says it will take about three months for the side of the building to be fully repaired.