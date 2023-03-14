Expand / Collapse search

Florida plane crash: Plane nearly split in half after crashing into tree; 1 hurt, officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
1 hurt after plane crashes in Brevard County, officials say

A pilot is alive after the plane he was traveling in crashed in a Mims pasture Tuesday morning, according to deputies. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beech aircraft reported having engine failure, and as the pilot attempted to land it, the plane became damaged.

MIMS, Fla. - At least one person is hurt after a plane crashed in a Mims pasture near Deering Parkway Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beech aircraft reported engine failure, and as the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing, the plane became damaged. 

SKYFOX flew over the scene where it appears the plane had crashed into a tree.

Authorities said the pilot is alert and is talking with paramedics. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. 