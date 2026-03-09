Expand / Collapse search

2 lanes on I-75 in Sarasota closed after dump truck hits overpass

Published  March 9, 2026 7:22am EDT
Sarasota
Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Two northbound lanes on I-75 are closed in Sarasota County.
    • Officials say a dump truck struck the Proctor Road overpass early Monday morning.
    • The truck and its load of gravel are still under the Proctor Road overpass.

SARASOTA, Fla. - Two northbound lanes on I-75 in Sarasota County are currently closed.

The backstory:

A dump truck headed northbound hit the Proctor Road overpass with the box of the truck around 4:45 a.m., according to officials. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says they are helping FHP with the crash and traffic will be impacted for some time.

Dig deeper:

According to deputies, the dump truck box was carrying a load of gravel that spilled onto the road after the collision. There is gravel on the outer two lanes of I-75 from the 205 northbound on ramp to the Proctor Road overpass. 

Authorities say eastbound and westbound traffic on Proctor Road has not been affected.

