2 lanes on I-75 in Sarasota closed after dump truck hits overpass
SARASOTA, Fla. - Two northbound lanes on I-75 in Sarasota County are currently closed.
The backstory:
A dump truck headed northbound hit the Proctor Road overpass with the box of the truck around 4:45 a.m., according to officials. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says they are helping FHP with the crash and traffic will be impacted for some time.
Dig deeper:
According to deputies, the dump truck box was carrying a load of gravel that spilled onto the road after the collision. There is gravel on the outer two lanes of I-75 from the 205 northbound on ramp to the Proctor Road overpass.
Authorities say eastbound and westbound traffic on Proctor Road has not been affected.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.