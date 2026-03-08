Lakeland man arrested for DUI manslaughter after deadly crash on East Memorial Boulevard: FHP

article

The Brief The Lakeland Police Department arrested 49-year-old Jeffery Allen in connection with a deadly crash on East Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland last week. Investigators say Allen’s SUV hit a guardrail and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Deldrick Leonard of Winter Haven, who later died from his injuries. Police reported seeing signs of impairment, and after reviewing blood test results, Allen was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, LPD said.



The backstory:

Police say the crash happened on March 2 shortly after 10:30 p.m. when a GMC SUV driven by Deldrick Leonard, 49, was traveling eastbound on East Memorial Boulevard while a Ford SUV driven by Jeffery Allen, 49, was traveling westbound.

According to investigators, Allen, of Lakeland, veered off the road in his SUV and hit a guardrail, before moving into oncoming traffic, where he hit Leonard's SUV.

Both drivers were taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment of their injuries. Leonard, of Winter Haven, later died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to police.

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, officers reported seeing multiple signs of impairment while speaking with Allen. A blood alcohol test was done at Lakeland Regional Health while Allen was receiving treatment, LPD said.

After reviewing the results of the test, investigators arrested Allen at his home on Saturday night. He now faces a charge of DUI manslaughter, according to LPD.