Pasco County deputy involved in New Port Richey shooting: PSO

Press play above to watch Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco's press conference. It is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The Brief The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a shooting on Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Davista Ave. and Sawtell St. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. to provide more information.



A deputy-involved shooting took place in New Port Richey on Monday afternoon, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Few details have been released, but the sheriff’s office said that it happened in the area of Davista Ave. and Sawtell St.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no safety threat.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not said if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting.

It is also unclear how many people were involved or if a deputy was shot.

Deputies have not released any information about what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. to provide more information.