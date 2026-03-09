2 men hospitalized after shooting at Palm Harbor club, deputies investigating
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Two men were taken to the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a Palm Harbor club early on Monday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
The backstory:
Deputies say they went to Silks Gentlemen's Club after a fight started inside shortly after midnight. The fight continued outside, which is when shots were fired, according to PCSO.
The two victims were rushed to the hospital and are expected to survive. Deputies say the suspects took off after the shooting before law enforcement arrived.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.