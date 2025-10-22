Pinellas company gives new life to scratched sunglass lenses

The Brief Fuse Lenses is a Pinellas County-based company that makes replacement sunglass lenses for scratched or damaged shades. Founded in 2011, the business was created to give people a way to extend the life of their favorite sunglasses instead of throwing them away. In addition to replacement lenses, Fuse also designs its own line of sunglasses — many of them named after popular Florida islands.



In Florida, sunglasses aren’t just an accessory — they’re essential. And when your favorite pair gets scratched, one local business has found a way to give them new life.

The backstory:

Fuse Lenses was started by a small team in Pinellas County with the idea of creating affordable, high-quality replacement lenses. The goal: keep your favorite frames out of the trash and back on your face.

The company produces lenses in a wide variety of colors and coatings, customized to fit major sunglass brands. Everything is designed and manufactured locally in their Clearwater facility.

Behind the scenes:

At their workshop, lenses are cut, coated, and polished using precision machines. Each pair is made to order, giving customers the chance to upgrade scratched or outdated lenses without buying a whole new pair of sunglasses.

Fuse says their process helps reduce waste, while also letting Floridians hold onto shades that may carry sentimental or personal value.

More than replacements

In addition to replacement lenses, Fuse Lenses also designs its own full sunglasses line. Each model is named after popular Florida islands — a nod to the company’s roots and the Sunshine State lifestyle.

Fuse Lenses has shipped lenses all over the country, but its heart remains in Tampa Bay, where all its products are designed and manufactured.

Shoppers can browse styles, order replacements, or learn more about the process online.

What's next:

Fuse continues to grow its line of eyewear while expanding options for replacement lenses. The company says its mission is simple: help people see clearly while keeping their favorite sunglasses in rotation — Florida style.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube