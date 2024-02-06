Cat found shot with an arrow in its back in Pinellas County; detectives search for culprit

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who they say shot a cat with an arrow.

On January 31, the private organization Cat Trap Fever Inc. trapped the cat and took it to a veterinarian for medical treatment.

The cat was found near 72nd Avenue North and 33rd Street North in St. Petersburg.

Veterinarians were able to remove the arrow, but the cat has had to undergo additional surgery and is listed in serious condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The arrow is described as a black Wicked Ridge arrow with yellow fletching and an orange nock.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with neighbors, who said the cat is a neighborhood cat and "super friendly."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective McKee at 727-582-5827.