'He saved my life': Custodian at Valrico middle school saves choking student during lunch break

Mohammed Hammad, also known as Mr. Moe, saved a Mulrennan Middle School student on Friday, according to Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Hammad is the head custodian at the school and has worked there for ten years and enjoys the rapport he has with students. While in the cafeteria, Hammad noticed Xzavier Wilson slamming his phone down and running to the garbage can.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Public Schools

Hammad said he knew something was wrong and followed the 7th grader.

"I asked Xzavier if he could speak, and he shook his head no," said Hammad. "He looked extremely panicked."

Hammad started to perform the Heimlich maneuver on Wilson and after three tries he was able to dislodge the chip that was stuck.

"It was scary," said Xzavier Wilson. "Mr. Moe is my hero. He saved my life."

This wasn't the first time Hammad saved a life, according to school officials. About three to four months ago, he was there when another student was choking on a chip.

Officials say while Hammad said he doesn't consider himself a hero, Wilson's parents and the rest of the student body are happy he was there.

